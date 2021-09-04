Iowa Hawkeyes smother #17 Indiana 34-6 in season opener

IOWA CITY(KWWL)--The Iowa Hawkeyes scored two touchdowns in the first 2 minutes and played a suffocation defense in beating #17 Indiana in the season opener at Kinnick Stadium.

Iowa tailback Tyler Goodson broke a 56 yard touchdown run on the fourth play of the game. Hawkeye Cornerback Riley Moss returned two interceptions of Indiana Quarterback Michael Penix Junior for touchdowns in a dominating first half that saw Iowa lead 31-3 at halftime.

Iowa now moves on to the CY-Hawk rivalry game with Iowa State next Saturday which will be a part of the popular ESPN Game Day broadcast.