Former ‘Today’ show weatherman Willard Scott dies at 87

NEW YORK (AP) — Willard Scott, the beloved weatherman who charmed viewers of NBC’s “Today” show with his self-deprecating humor and cheerful personality, has died. He was 87.

Al Roker, his successor on the morning news show, announced that Scott died peacefully Saturday morning, surrounded by family. No further details were released.

We lost Willard Scott passed peacefully at 87 surrounded by family, including his daughters Sally and Mary and his lovely wife, Paris. He was truly my second dad and am where I am today because of his generous spirit. Willard was truly a broadcast #icon pic.twitter.com/uqKX3jcc8P — Al Roker (@alroker) September 4, 2021

Roker called Scott “a man of his times, the ultimate broadcaster.” Scott began his 65-year career NBC as an entry-level page and rose to become the weather forecaster on the network's flagship morning show for more than three decades.

Scott was well known for his segment honoring fans of "Today" who turned 100 years old by putting their faces on the side of Smucker's jelly jars.