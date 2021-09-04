Ford plant caused benzene vapor in Detroit suburb’s sewers

FLAT ROCK, Mich. (AP) — Ford and Michigan environmental officials say one of the automaker’s plants is the source of benzene vapor in sewers that forced the evacuation of 10 homes and a school in the Detroit suburb of Flat Rock. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy confirmed Friday that a fuel leak at the Ford Flat Rock Assembly Plant caused the vapor. It said hazardous materials technicians would inject fire suppressant foam to begin dealing with the problem. It also said an estimated 1,000 to 3,000 gallons of unleaded gasoline spilled into the city’s sewers.