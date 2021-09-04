Skip to Content

ESPN College GameDay returning to Ames next week

Cy-Hawk web
Cy-Hawk game logo

AMES, Iowa (KWWL) - ESPN College GameDay announced on Twitter Saturday night it is returning to Ames on Sept. 11 for the 68th meeting of Iowa and Iowa State.

College Gameday was in Ames two years ago, when #19 Iowa beat Iowa State 18-17.

The Hawkeyes and Cyclones both won on Saturday. Iowa has won the Cy-Hawk game five years in a row.

The set for the three-hour show will be located south of Jack Trice stadium, between the Sukup Endzone and Reiman Gardens.

