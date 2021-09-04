Cedar Rapids Xavier tops West Delaware 23-21

MANCHESTER (KWWL) A top matchup between the top-ranked school in Class 4A and the 2nd-ranked school in Class 3A lived up to the billing as Cedar Rapids Xavier held on for a 23-21 win at West Delaware.

The Saints showed why they're ranked first in Class 4A as they jumped out to a 7-0 lead, thanks to a combination of an interception return by Thomas Sundell followed by a 3 yard TD run by RB Michael Cunningham.

The Hawks would even the score after a 5-yard TD run by RB Will Ward in the 2nd quarter.

The Saints went ahead 10-7 just before the half, scored 2 TDs in the 3rd quarter, then held on to withstand a West Delaware rally, stopping a 2 point conversion in the final 2 minutes.

Xavier heads to Dubuque Wahlert next week, while West Delware hosts Decorah, another 4A foe.