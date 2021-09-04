Biden tells storm-ravaged Louisiana: ‘I know you’re hurting’

LAPLACE, La. (AP) — Less than a week after Hurricane Ida battered the Gulf Coast, President Joe Biden walked the streets of a hardhit Louisiana neighborhood on Friday and told residents “I know you’re hurting.” Such a scene likely will be repeated early next week when Biden tours parts of the Northeast that also were battered by flash floods caused Ida’s soggy remnants. The White House says the president will visit Manville, New Jersey, and the New York City borough of Queens on Tuesday.