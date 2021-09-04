AMS: Certified Broadcast Meteorologist

AMS: Certified Broadcast MeteorologistNew
To achieve the "Certified Broadcast Meteorologist" title, an exam and video submission are required. The exam assesses the knowledge of various meteorological topics. When submitting videos, they must be taken from an aired broadcast and demonstrate skills handling both quiet and active days. The applicant must also have taken all the required courses including numerous meteorology courses, physics, and math. For information on the requirements needed to become a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist, click here.