With no tourist handouts, hungry Bali monkeys raid homes

5:10 am National news from the Associated Press

SANGEH, Indonesia (AP) — Deprived of their preferred food source _ the bananas, peanuts and other goodies brought in by tourists now kept away by the coronavirus _ hungry monkeys on the resort island of Bali have taken to raiding villagers’ homes in their search for something tasty. Villagers say the gray long-tailed macaques have been venturing out from the sanctuary to hang out on their roofs and await the right time to swoop down to snatch a snack. Villagers are worried that the sporadic sorties will escalate into an all-out monkey assault on the village, and are taking fruit, peanuts and other food to the sanctuary to try to placate the primates.

Associated Press

