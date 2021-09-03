Waterloo Columbus bounces back with 17-6 win over West Branch

WEST BRANCH, Iowa (KWWL) - The Waterloo Columbus Sailors defeated the West Branch Bears 17-6 Friday night behind a strong showing from quarterback/defensive back Carter Gallagher.

Gallagher accounted for both of Columbus' touchdowns, one rushing in the second quarter and one throwing in the third quarter. He also had an interception in the second quarter.

West Branch will likely have to look for some answers on offense, after amounting only 18 points in their first two games combined.

Columbus will play Vinton-Shellsburg next week.