TRACKING: Showers and drizzle to round out the work week

Today: Scattered showers and drizzle will continue this afternoon. Temperatures aren’t going to warm much, holding steady in the 60s with a southeast wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers and drizzle continue. If you’re heading out to Friday night football games, take the rain gear as it will be a bit damp. No thunderstorms are expected. Overnight temperatures drop into the lower to middle 60s. There may be some patchy fog late.

Saturday: Isolated showers and drizzle will be possible in the morning with more sunshine expected in the afternoon. It will be a little humid. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s with a northwest wind 5-15 mph.

The next chance of rain will be with the passage of a cold front Monday night.