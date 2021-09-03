TRACKING: Scattered showers and cool temps today

A river flood warning is in effect along the Wapsipinicon River in Linn, Jones, and Cedar County. For river levels, click here. Stay vigilant on the roads and remember, “Turn Around, Don’t Drown”.

Today: A passing system is delivering a cloudy day with a few scattered showers and isolated rumbles of thunder. Plan for on and off showers through the morning and evening commutes. Severe weather is not expected, and the rain should not be overly heavy. It will be cool today as we have likely passed our high temperature overnight. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 60s. It will be slightly humid, and winds will be southeasterly at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy skies remain along with a few light showers or areas of drizzle. Fog is also possible. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s. Winds will gradually shift to the northwest at 5 to 10 mph as a front passes.

Saturday: Some fog/drizzle/sprinkles are possible with cloudy skies Saturday morning. By the afternoon, clouds will begin to decrease. Highs will be in the upper 60s to mid 70s with a northwest breeze at 5 to 15 mph and lower humidity.

Weekend (Sunday/Monday): Skies will become mostly sunny for both days with highs in the low 80s and lows down to the low and mid 50s. Winds will be occasionally breezy.

Next Week: After a chance for storms Monday night, the rest of the week looks mostly sunny with highs in the 70s and 80s and lows in the 50s.