TRACKING: A dry holiday weekend

Tonight: Our cloudy sky continues through the night. Patchy light rain/drizzle is possible. Areas of fog may develop with little to no wind. Temperatures drop to near 60 by morning.

Saturday: We start the day out cloudy. During the afternoon the clouds gradually clear as temperatures warm into the low and mid-70s.

Saturday Night: The sky is clear and with dry air in place the low temperatures drop into the mdi 50s.

Sunday/Monday: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.