Suga bows out of party vote, paves way for new Japan PM

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga won’t run in a ruling party leadership vote this month, paving the way for a new Japanese leader. He told reporters that the campaign would have taken his energy and he would focus on the nation’s coronavirus response. He has faced deep criticism for giving an overly optimistic outlook on the pandemic and failing to convince people to treat it as a crisis. His decision to step down as party leader is largely a political move to give the Liberal Democratic Party a fresh leader heading into national elections that must be held by late November. LDP has the majority in Parliament, meaning the new prime minister likely will be whoever wins the party vote.