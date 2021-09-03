Skip to Content

Rainfall totals through 7 AM

9:32 am Schnack's Weather Blog

Some overnight rain gave the area a nice soaking, just in time for the morning commute. Besides some heavy pockets of rainfall, they were primarily light to moderate, but they were steady, and moved from west to east.

Here is a full list of totals from across the region through 7 AM (note: it is still raining in some spots):

CityAmount
Waterloo0.42
Dubuque0.00
Cedar Rapids0.72
Iowa City0.41
Ainsworth 7.4 N 0.05  
Amana 4.7 W 0.20  
Belle Plaine0.25
Bloomington 3.5 N0.01
Cedar Falls 0.4 NE 0.39  
Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW 0.39  
Cedar Falls 0.6 N 0.39  
Cedar Falls 1.4 SSE 0.36  
Cedar Rapids 2.7 NE 0.06  
Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW 0.22  
Cedar Rapids 5.2 NNE 0.20  
Center Point 0.6 NNW 0.07  
Center Point 4.0 SSE 0.42  
Central City 6.7 W 0.47  
Charles City0.97
Clutier0.29
Coralville 1.3 SE 0.11  
Decorah0.39
Dorchester 3 S0.22
Dundee 1.4 NNE 0.19  
Dyersville 1.7 ESE 0.04  
Eastman 2.4 NNE0.03
Eldora 1.7 SSE 0.28  
Eldorado 1E0.39
Elkader 6.8 WSW 0.16  
Elkader 6SSW0.13
Ely 0.5 SE 0.19  
Fairfax 4.0 NW 0.13  
Fayette0.40
Fredericksburg 0.3 S 0.77  
Garber0.15
Garwin0.25
Gays Mills 1.0 NE0.04
Grundy Center0.10
Guttenberg L & D 100.01
Hampton0.57
Harpers Ferry 4.1 SW 0.17  
Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW 0.08  
Hopkinton 5.4 WSW 0.18  
Hubbard0.44
Hudson 1.1 SSE 0.32  
Independence0.61
Independence 0.6 ESE 0.47  
Independence 0.9 WNW 0.38  
Independence 1.2 N 0.44  
Ionia 2 W1.05
Iowa City0.01
Iowa Falls0.74
Iowa Falls0.74
Kesley0.51
La Porte City0.30
Ladora0.07
Lansing 4.1 NW 0.13  
Lisbon 0.1 W 0.02  
Littleport0.08
Manchester NO. 20.14
Marengo 2.6 SSW 0.31  
Marion 1.7 NNW 0.14  
Marshalltown0.25
Monticello0.06
Mount Auburn 2.2 NNW 0.23  
Nashua 2 SW0.98
New Hampton1.53
New Hampton 0.3 NNW 0.96  
New Hampton 0.4 SW 1.00  
New Hartford0.41
Nora Springs 2.4 SSE 1.20  
North Liberty 0.7 SSW 0.33  
Oelwein 1ET
Osage1.08
Osage 4.7 E 0.88  
Parkerburg0.51
Parnell0.95
Postville 5.5 NE 0.30  
Prairie Du Chien0.02
Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N0.05
Reinbeck0.33
Riceville0.82
Robins 0.8 SE 0.19  
Saratoga0.91
Shellsburg 2.9 S 0.23  
Sigourney0.95
Spillville0.61
St. Ansgar1.20
Steamboat Rock0.43
Steuben 4 SET
Tama0.20
Tipton 0.7 N 0.08  
Toledo 1 NW0.33
Tripoli 2N0.52
Urbana0.08
Vining 0.2 ENE 0.24  
Vinton0.14
Washington0.50
Washington 5.8 SW 0.24  
Waterloo 1.9 SSE 0.40  
Waucoma 3.2 S 0.72  
Waukon 0.8 S 0.25  
Williamsburg 3 SE0.83
Author Profile Photo

Brandon Libby

Meteorologist

