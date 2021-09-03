Rainfall totals through 7 AM

Rainfall totals through 7 AMNew
Some overnight rain gave the area a nice soaking, just in time for the morning commute. Besides some heavy pockets of rainfall, they were primarily light to moderate, but they were steady, and moved from west to east.
Here is a full list of totals from across the region through 7 AM (note: it is still raining in some spots):
|City
|Amount
|Waterloo
|0.42
|Dubuque
|0.00
|Cedar Rapids
|0.72
|Iowa City
|0.41
|Ainsworth 7.4 N
|0.05
|Amana 4.7 W
|0.20
|Belle Plaine
|0.25
|Bloomington 3.5 N
|0.01
|Cedar Falls 0.4 NE
|0.39
|Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW
|0.39
|Cedar Falls 0.6 N
|0.39
|Cedar Falls 1.4 SSE
|0.36
|Cedar Rapids 2.7 NE
|0.06
|Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW
|0.22
|Cedar Rapids 5.2 NNE
|0.20
|Center Point 0.6 NNW
|0.07
|Center Point 4.0 SSE
|0.42
|Central City 6.7 W
|0.47
|Charles City
|0.97
|Clutier
|0.29
|Coralville 1.3 SE
|0.11
|Decorah
|0.39
|Dorchester 3 S
|0.22
|Dundee 1.4 NNE
|0.19
|Dyersville 1.7 ESE
|0.04
|Eastman 2.4 NNE
|0.03
|Eldora 1.7 SSE
|0.28
|Eldorado 1E
|0.39
|Elkader 6.8 WSW
|0.16
|Elkader 6SSW
|0.13
|Ely 0.5 SE
|0.19
|Fairfax 4.0 NW
|0.13
|Fayette
|0.40
|Fredericksburg 0.3 S
|0.77
|Garber
|0.15
|Garwin
|0.25
|Gays Mills 1.0 NE
|0.04
|Grundy Center
|0.10
|Guttenberg L & D 10
|0.01
|Hampton
|0.57
|Harpers Ferry 4.1 SW
|0.17
|Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW
|0.08
|Hopkinton 5.4 WSW
|0.18
|Hubbard
|0.44
|Hudson 1.1 SSE
|0.32
|Independence
|0.61
|Independence 0.6 ESE
|0.47
|Independence 0.9 WNW
|0.38
|Independence 1.2 N
|0.44
|Ionia 2 W
|1.05
|Iowa City
|0.01
|Iowa Falls
|0.74
|Iowa Falls
|0.74
|Kesley
|0.51
|La Porte City
|0.30
|Ladora
|0.07
|Lansing 4.1 NW
|0.13
|Lisbon 0.1 W
|0.02
|Littleport
|0.08
|Manchester NO. 2
|0.14
|Marengo 2.6 SSW
|0.31
|Marion 1.7 NNW
|0.14
|Marshalltown
|0.25
|Monticello
|0.06
|Mount Auburn 2.2 NNW
|0.23
|Nashua 2 SW
|0.98
|New Hampton
|1.53
|New Hampton 0.3 NNW
|0.96
|New Hampton 0.4 SW
|1.00
|New Hartford
|0.41
|Nora Springs 2.4 SSE
|1.20
|North Liberty 0.7 SSW
|0.33
|Oelwein 1E
|T
|Osage
|1.08
|Osage 4.7 E
|0.88
|Parkerburg
|0.51
|Parnell
|0.95
|Postville 5.5 NE
|0.30
|Prairie Du Chien
|0.02
|Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N
|0.05
|Reinbeck
|0.33
|Riceville
|0.82
|Robins 0.8 SE
|0.19
|Saratoga
|0.91
|Shellsburg 2.9 S
|0.23
|Sigourney
|0.95
|Spillville
|0.61
|St. Ansgar
|1.20
|Steamboat Rock
|0.43
|Steuben 4 SE
|T
|Tama
|0.20
|Tipton 0.7 N
|0.08
|Toledo 1 NW
|0.33
|Tripoli 2N
|0.52
|Urbana
|0.08
|Vining 0.2 ENE
|0.24
|Vinton
|0.14
|Washington
|0.50
|Washington 5.8 SW
|0.24
|Waterloo 1.9 SSE
|0.40
|Waucoma 3.2 S
|0.72
|Waukon 0.8 S
|0.25
|Williamsburg 3 SE
|0.83