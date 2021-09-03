Police served warrants to FIJI fraternity and collected evidence in 2020

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) - Court records show that Iowa City Police officers executed multiple search warrants on members of the University of Iowa Phi Gamma Delta fraternity (commonly known as FIJI) in September 2020. Records also show police collected evidence regarding an alleged sexual assault that occurred at the FIJI house on Sept. 5, 2020.

On the evening of Sept. 10, a female student reported a sexual assault to an ICPD officer that allegedly happened on Sept. 5. The student said she was at FIJI for a party and woke up the next morning with no memory of what happened. She reportedly had bruises on her arms and legs.

Friends told her there was a video going around the FIJI fraternity of two members having sex with her. FIJI members, including the men involved in the alleged assault, asked her not to contact the police, according to a search warrant application from Sept. 22.

On Sept. 12, police spoke to Stefanie Jaszka, a woman who claimed to have seen the video and who was dating a member of the fraternity. Jaszka said she had seen the video on her boyfriend's phone and said it fit the physical description of the woman who reported the assault.

Police also spoke with Genesee Merical, who was also dating a member of the fraternity. Merical said her boyfriend received a Group Me message from "possibly the fraternity president" asking members to delete photos of the incident.

Merical also said she saw Snapchat photos of two different FIJI members, both naked, having sex with a woman. Merical said the photos "didn't look okay." Merical's boyfriend confirmed he received the photos.

After obtaining a different search warrant, police seized cell phones of the two men in question and found a photo corroborating what Merical had described.

After getting the Sept. 22 search warrant approved, officer Eric Nieland went to the FIJI house and took a closed circuit video recording device as evidence. Officer Nieland said the video, "may assist in developing a time line of events leading-up to and after the reported incident. Further, surveillance video may assist in showing intoxication levels of persons present during the reported incident."

After learning of this search warrant and the evidence obtained nearly one year ago, KWWL asked ICPD what investigators did with that evidence. A spokesperson said they do not comment on open investigations.

Neither of the two men mentioned as allegedly having sex with the victim have been charged with a crime.

Students have been asking administrators to ban the fraternity from campus this week, after an online petition outlining a similar incident circulated on social media, prompting campus protests. Wednesday, ICPD and the county attorney's office asked the public for help in this investigation.

KWWL has a policy not to identify victims of sexual assault by name.