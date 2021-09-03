Passenger killed, driver injured in Johnson County after car crashes into tree

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- One person was killed and another was injured after a single-vehicle crash Friday morning at the intersection of Highway 6 and Half Moon Avenue near Tiffin.

According to an accident report from the Iowa State Patrol, a northbound car on Half Moon Ave driven by 65-year-old Chou-Long Huang ran the stop sign at the intersection of the highway. The car went through the intersection just before 8 a.m., left the roadway, and hit a tree.

Passenger Ychen Huang, 64, died as a result of the crash and Choul-Loung Huang was injured. Both Ychen and Chou-Long are of Coralville and were transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

The accident remains under investigation.