Monthly Rain Totals of 20″+

Last month parts of northern Iowa had a lot of rain. There were several locations with totals exceeding 6 inches. There were a few counties that got close to 20 inches of rain for the month. That is a lot of rain and that kind of rain total does not happen very often here in Iowa.

In fact there are only five locations, with reliable observations, that have ever reached 20" or more. They are listed below. One of them was just last month in Ionia. 20.88" of rain fell. The other location in eastern Iowa to reach that level was Oelwein with 20.33" in July of 2010.

Now the question comes what was the record monthly rain totals for Waterloo, Dubuque, Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. The charts below break down the highest monthly rain totals for each locations.