Man at large after running from Winneshiek County authorities

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a man who is at large as of Friday afternoon after fleeing deputies east of Decorah.

The Sheriff's Office says that deputies attempted to stop a car at a public fishing access on 133rd Ave in Glenwood Township, but the subject ran into a secluded and wooded area. The subject is described as a white man with blue jeans, a dark-colored t-shirt, and a baseball hat.

Authorities are warning people to not approach the man if he is seen and to call 911 immediately. They also advise that people in the area lock their doors and cars.

The Sheriff's Office says another subject involved was taken into custody.