Linn County Emergency Management Agency releases review of derecho response

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - The Linn County Emergency Management Agency was the first to release its after-action review of last year's derecho. The agency looked internally at its own response and made some recommendations.

The agency coordinated with emergency management personnel in all of the cities in Linn County and provided support during last year's derecho.

They found a lot of things went well for a large-scale disaster.

Tom Ulrich is the Operations and Readiness Officer at the agency and helped write the review.

"We maintained -- the cities maintained -- their water systems. We did not have a water shortage. We had grocery stores open up shortly after the disaster, the derecho hit," Ulrich said.

And there wasn't more loss of life -- for a county of about 230,000 people and up to 140 mph winds.

But, the over-arching need was for more accurate, up-to-date, and cohesive communication to the public.

For that, they're recommending using a joint information center and its county-wide outdoor warning system.

"We have the ability -- and we're getting that set up right now -- that we can do a voice on it that's live from here and we can give information over those siren systems to people in case the T.V. and radios are out," Ulrich said.

The Linn County Emergency Management Commission is a 20-member body made up of all of the mayors in Linn County, the sheriff, and one member of the Board of Supervisors.

On Tuesday night, the commission approved the review for release with one dissenting vote -- Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart.

Hart said he wasn't available for an interview for this story but he did say that he only dissented to the review's approval and release because he wanted to wait for the city's 3rd party after-action review, which was released on Friday.

