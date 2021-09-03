Lake Tahoe evacuees watching weekend with hope as fire slows

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Tens of thousands of South Lake Tahoe residents are watching hopefully this weekend for a chance to return home as firefighters make progress against a threatening California blaze. Fire officials say lighter winds have helped keep the Caldor Fire from spreading northeast, although it remains only a few miles from Lake Tahoe. Labor Day weekend would normally be a thriving time for the resort on the Nevada state line but it’s been a ghost town since residents were evacuated. Fire officials say they can’t provide a timeline for lifting the evacuation order. But Jake Cagle, a fire operations section chief, says he believes authorities are getting close.