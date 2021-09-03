Governor in hospital with flu symptoms; COVID tests negative

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu has been admitted to a hospital with flulike symptoms that have lasted for days and after having tested negative three times for COVID-19. Sununu’s chief of staff said in a statement Friday that he was admitted to Portsmouth Hospital for additional testing to determine the cause of the symptoms he has been experiencing this week. Sununu said Wednesday he tested negative for COVID-19. That came hours after his office said he wasn’t feeling well, postponed a meeting and began isolating. The 46-year-old Sununu is fully vaccinated against the virus.