Fourth down desperation heave pushes Dike-New Hartford past No. 1 Grundy Center

DIKE (KWWL) -- Dike-New Hartford junior running back Jerek Hall isn't known for his hands. The guy head coach Don Betts jokingly said "couldn't catch a cold" wrestled away the game winning touchdown from a defender on a 30-yard fourth down "Hail Mary" as the Wolverines topped No. 1 Grundy Center 13-10.

“I couldn't believe it. I don't think I've seen that kid make a catch like that in a while," said senior safety Parker Adams, "He clearly doesn't do it at practice a lot, but we were all really hyped up for him.”

The play came after a rough night for both offenses that saw the Wolverines turn the ball over five times, while Grundy Center committed three. DNH's second turnover led to the first touchdown of the game as Spartan all-state quarterback Logan Knaack launched a 47 yard touchdown strike to Dexter Whitehill for a 7-0 lead.

The Wolverines responded after Parker Adams picked off Knaack and rattled off a long return to the Grundy Center two-yardline. Two plays later Rhett Wardell scored from the one to knot the game at seven apiece.

After a scoreless third quarter, Spartan sophomore Colin Gordon hit a 28-yard field goal for a 10-7 lead with under six minutes remaining. Dike-New Hartford's Jacob Stockdale responded, leading the Wolverines on a long final drive, culminating in the fourth down heave from the 30 and Hall's heroics in the final two minutes.

“Well in practice I don't have the greatest hands of all," admitted Hall, "The ball was slippery tonight. I fumbled once, but I guess tonight was my lucky night. It was like I had glue on my hands or something.”