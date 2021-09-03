Final FridayLoo canceled due to rain

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- In an unfortunate end to the summer concert series, the final FridayLoo tonight is being canceled due to the weather.

Main Street Waterloo Executive Director Jessica Rucker made the announcement just after noon on Friday. Local favorites The Snozzberries were set to play the last concert.

“The Friday Loo team is disappointed to have to make the decision to cancel the final Friday Loo of the season," Rucker said. "We had a great summer with fantastic music, food and fun and are looking forward to 2022.”

Due to the cancelation, people are invited to a musical happy hour at Jameson's from 4-6 with Zoot and Newt performing.

The FridayLoo Facebook page will later have announcements for the 2022 dates.