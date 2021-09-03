Ex-Cardinal McCarrick, 91, due in court in sex assault case

BOSTON (AP) — Former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick is due in court to face charges that he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old boy during a wedding reception in Massachusetts nearly 50 years ago. The 91-year-old McCarrick is scheduled to be arraigned in suburban Boston’s Dedham District Court more than a month after he was charged. McCarrick is the only current or former U.S. Catholic cardinal ever to be criminally charged with child sex crimes. An attorney for McCarrick had said after the charges came in July that they looked forward to addressing the case in the courtroom. Pope Francis defrocked McCarrick in 2019 after a Vatican investigation.