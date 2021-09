CEDAR RAPIDS(KWWL)--Kennedy and Bettendorf have had some great battles since 2010, with the Bulldogs winning three out of five games vs the Cougars. But, Kennedy won the last meeting back in 2019 by 10 points and that game was also played inside Kingston Stadium. Kennedy won tonight's game 28-7 to improve to 2-0 while Bettendorf falls to 0-2.