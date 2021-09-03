Cedar Bend Humane Society sees high adoptions rates during ‘Clear the Shelters’ campaign

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - The Cedar Bend Humane Society in Waterloo is reducing adoption prices during the 'Clear the Shelters' campaign!

From August 23rd to September 19th, 'Clear the Shelters' is a nationwide campaign for shelters to try and adopt out as many animals as they can.

Since the start of the campaign, Cedar Bend staff and volunteers said the effort has been amazing. The shelter started with 30 dogs available for adoption, and now they're down to 15!





Some of Cedar Bend's dogs are still available! These are photos from the shelter's Facebook page! LEFT: Georgia/ 4 Years old, Female, Australian cattle Dog & Blue Heeler Mix MIDDLE: Burno/1-year-old, Male, Shepherd Mix RIGHT: Perry/ 2 years old, Male, Bull Terrier & Pit Bull Terrier Mix



OTHER ANIMALS THEY'VE BEEN ABLE TO FIND FOREVER HOMES ARE:

2 guinea pigs

2 rabbits

1 hamster

15 dogs so far

The shelter has also been able to find forever homes for a lot of cats and kittens, but they've been unable to keep track because it's currently kitten season. Staff could confidently tell KWWL's Alaina Kwan they had over 100 cats and are now down to the 90's range.





Some of Cedar Bend's cats are still available! These are photos from the shelter's Facebook page! RIGHT: Zo/ 3 years old, Male, Tiger & Domestic Short Hair Mix MIDDLE: Dove/ 2 years old, Female, Domestic Short Hair Mix LEFT: Beulah/ 4 years old, Female, Domestic Short Hair Mix



Adoption Supervisor Riley Olson said it's been very busy and it has been amazing to find forever homes for certain furry companions.

"We've even seen our longest residents go home, both dog and cat, which is obviously a great experience for everyone," Olson said.

Cedar Bend hosting 'Clear the Shelter' campaigns in the past, Olson said they've seen amazing results this year and credits it to their new approach.

"What we did previously is we did it over 2 days, instead of a couple of weeks," Olson said, "this year we ended up reducing the adoption fees for an extended period of time just to kind of control the amount of people coming in all at once."

Dog adoption fees are reduced to $100 and cats are only $15. Those fees will remain at a reduced rate until the end of the campaign, and the shelter is no longer requiring appointments.

If you're interested in adopting a pet during the last weeks of the campaign, CLICK HERE.