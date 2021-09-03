Carson King and Iowa Love hold T-shirt fundraiser ahead of Cy-Hawk game

AMES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Ahead of next week's 'Cy-Hawk' game between the Hawkeyes and Cyclones, a local celebrity is starting his next fundraising effort.

Carson King is partnering with Iowa Love to commemorate the anniversary of when he became a household name in Iowa.

In 2019, what started with a sign for beer money ended with millions of dollars raised for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital. Since that donation of $3 million to the hospital, King has continued his fundraising efforts and has created the Carson King Foundation which focuses on helping children and families.

In partnership with Iowa Love, they are selling T-shirts with a football design and the laces spelling out "Iowa."

As of Thursday, they've sold over 1,000 shirts in the first 72 hours, raising over $10,000 for the Carson King Foundation.

You can order the T-shirts here: iowalove.org/ckf.

The Cyclones and the Hawkeyes will face off on Sept. 11 at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.