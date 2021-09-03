BILL ON THE ROAD: Rediscovering Sequoia National Park

Waterloo, IA (KWWL) -- With more of us looking for outdoor recreation, there's been a renewed interest in America's National Parks.

This week, travel contributor, Bill Clevlen, who is "Bill On The Road" joined us to talk about one of his favorites!

He took us on a tour of the Sequoia National Park and had some tips for beating the crowds, while hitting all of the hot spots.

Click the video to see this week's "Rediscovering America."

Catch Bill on the Road every Friday at 6:40 with KWWL's Daniel Winn, on Today in Iowa.