Ahmaud Arbery’s family: Indicting ex-prosecutor a `huge win’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Ahmaud Arbery’s parents are praising the indictment of a former Georgia prosecutor. Former District Attorney Jackie Johnson is now charged with trying to help the men who chased and killed their 25-year-old son. Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper Jones, told reporters Friday that the Johnson’s indictment is “a very huge win.” Johnson is charged with violating her oath of office and obstructing police officers following the February 2020 shooting in a neighborhood outside Brunswick. One of the white men who pursued the running Black man was Greg McMichael, who had worked in Johnson’s office. Johnson has denied wrongdoing. She did not immediately return a phone call Friday.