2 guards hurt after riot at county jail in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Prisoners in South Carolina attacked two officers inside a county jail on Friday. Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott says they destroyed much of a unit housing about 50 inmates before a special team of officers “used a show of force” to end the riot. Lott says the officers are hospitalized but expected to survive, and no inmates were hurt. The sheriff says the inmates quickly returned to their cells at the Richland County jail when his deputies arrived Friday morning with a significant show of force. Investigators are trying to determine how were involved. They’ve found one homemade knife so far.