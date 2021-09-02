TRACKING: Some rain/storms tonight and Friday; cool temps

A river flood warning is in effect along the Wapsipinicon River. For river levels, click here. Stay vigilant on the roads and remember, “Turn Around, Don’t Drown”.

Today: Clouds are on the increase today as our skies become partly sunny and then eventually cloudy. Highs will be held to the low to upper 70s as a result and humidity stays very low. Winds will be southeasterly at 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms look to return after midnight. There is no severe threat, and the rain should not be very heavy for very long. Lows will be in the low 60s with a southeast breeze at 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: The activity will weaken to mainly some scattered light rain showers throughout Friday as skies remain cloudy. Highs will only be in the mid 60s to near 70. However, a south wind at 5 to 10 mph will push us into the slightly humid category.

Labor Day Weekend: A few lingering, isolated showers are possible Friday night into Saturday. Otherwise, skies become partly sunny by Saturday afternoon. We should be mostly clear/sunny for Sunday into Labor Day Monday. Highs will be in the mid 70s to near 80 with lows in the 50s.

Next Week: After a chance for storms Monday night into Tuesday, the rest of the week looks mostly sunny with highs in the 70s and low 80s and lows in the 50s.