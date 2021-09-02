TRACKING: Rain later tonight and Friday

Today: After some sunshine this morning, clouds have moved in and will hang tight this afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 70s with a southeast wind 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Our next storm system moves in and brings the potential of scattered showers, especially after midnight. Low temperatures will drop to near 60 with a southeast wind 5-10 mph.

Friday: Scattered showers will continue throughout the day, and it will be a bit cooler. Temperatures will be in the middle to upper 60s with a south wind 5-10 mph. There could be a few lingering light rain showers by the time Friday night football games roll around.

Rainfall Amounts: A tenth to quarter of an inch will be possible through tomorrow evening. This will not affect the river levels.

This Weekend: Partly cloudy both Saturday and Sunday with temperatures in the mid 70s to near 80°. Not much rain is in the forecast over the next 10 days.