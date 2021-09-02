TRACKING: Light rain Friday

Tonight: Clouds thicken up this evening and it remains cloudy overnight. Scattered light showers move in late. Low temperatures drop back to near 60 by morning.

Friday: It is a cloudy and cool day. Highs are in the upper 60s with scattered light showers on and off through the day. Rain amounts range from 0.10” to 0.25”. The wind is from the south at 10-15 mph.

High School Football Games (Fri Eve): 40% chance of light showers. Temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Friday Night: Clouds continue through the night. Showers gradually taper off as temperatures drop into the upper 50s.

Saturday: The day starts out cloudy. The clouds gradually clear during the afternoon as temperatures warm into the mid-70s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and comfortable with highs near 80.

Labor Day: Partly cloudy. Highs near 80.