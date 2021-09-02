The Latest: Afghan women rally for rights in western region

Some three dozen Afghan women have held a demonstration in front of the governor’s office in western Herat province, demanding the new government to uphold advances in women’s rights following the Taliban takeover. Friba Kabrzani, an organizer of the Thursday rally, says that women should have political participation in the new government, including the Cabinet and Loya Jirga, or elders’ council. Afghan women have made many sacrifices over the past 20 years to achieve what they have, she said, adding that they want the world to hear them. Kabrzani says that some local families did not allow other women to join the march although they wanted to out of fear for their safety.