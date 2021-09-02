The Collective PAC endorses Hart for the Waterloo mayoral election
WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) — Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart has been endorsed by The Collective PAC, the country's biggest political action committee dedicated to increasing Black political representation.
"The Collective PAC is excited to endorse Quentin Hart for re-election as Mayor of Waterloo, Iowa. Currently running for his fourth term, Mayor Hart is committed to collaborating with residents and businesses to expand Waterloo’s economy through the completion of Highway 63. Additionally, he is an advocate for accessible broadband throughout the city. Mayor Hart is passionate about creating bridges across the city to unite residents and advance the community. The Collective PAC is pleased to support Mayor Hart’s progressive legacy."Quentin James and Stefanie Brown James, Founders of The Collective PAC
The Collective PAC focuses on Black candidates and representation at every level of government. Hart is seeking his fourth term as Waterloo Mayor and announced his bid for reelection in June.
On Tuesday, Waterloo mayoral candidate Margaret Klein was endorsed by the Cedar Valley Backs the Blue PAC.
Thursday, the Collective PAC also endorsed Cedar Rapids mayoral candidate Amara Andrews:
"The Collective PAC is thrilled to endorse Amara Andrews for Mayor of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Mrs. Andrews is a mother, businesswoman and community leader, who has lived and worked in the city for nearly ten years. She currently serves as the head of business development and communications for the transportation division of TrueNorth Companies. Mrs. Andrews is a woman who sees the divisiveness in Cedar Rapids and knows what it takes to bring everyone together. She has seen the failure of the current leadership in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and knows that only new leadership can correct the course. Mrs. Andrews is a leader who will focus on workers, support labor and support working families. The Collective PAC is proud to endorse Amara Andrews for Mayor and looks forward to helping her win in November."Quentin James and Stefanie Brown James, Founders of The Collective PAC