The Collective PAC endorses Hart for the Waterloo mayoral election

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) — Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart has been endorsed by The Collective PAC, the country's biggest political action committee dedicated to increasing Black political representation.

"The Collective PAC is excited to endorse Quentin Hart for re-election as Mayor of Waterloo, Iowa. Currently running for his fourth term, Mayor Hart is committed to collaborating with residents and businesses to expand Waterloo’s economy through the completion of Highway 63. Additionally, he is an advocate for accessible broadband throughout the city. Mayor Hart is passionate about creating bridges across the city to unite residents and advance the community. The Collective PAC is pleased to support Mayor Hart’s progressive legacy." Quentin James and Stefanie Brown James, Founders of The Collective PAC

The Collective PAC focuses on Black candidates and representation at every level of government. Hart is seeking his fourth term as Waterloo Mayor and announced his bid for reelection in June.

On Tuesday, Waterloo mayoral candidate Margaret Klein was endorsed by the Cedar Valley Backs the Blue PAC.

Thursday, the Collective PAC also endorsed Cedar Rapids mayoral candidate Amara Andrews: