Sobering Unit opens at Mental Health Access Center in Linn County

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) — The Sobering Unit at the Mental Health Access Center is now open. The program is to give a safe sobering environment for intoxicated individuals and serves to relieve jails, emergency and reduce public intoxication.

Patients will have crisis triage services from Foundation 2 Crisis Triage counselors if needed. The Center is open from Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Center is located at 501 13th St. NW.

The Mental Health Access Center is open to those 18 years or older experiencing a mental health or substance use crisis. Individuals can walk into the Center without an appointment.

Learn more about the Mental Health Access Center at www.LinnCounty.org/MHAC.