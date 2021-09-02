Six dozen Iowa lawmakers ask Iowa Supreme Court to overturn 2018 decision

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) - Nearly 60 Iowa state lawmakers filed an amicus brief with the Iowa State Supreme Court on Monday, calling on the court to overturn a 2018 decision that abortion is a fundamental right under Iowa's constitution.

The 22 senators and 38 members of the house are all Republicans. They joined conservative groups Alliance Defending Freedom and The Family Leader on the brief.

Governor Kim Reynolds signed a bill into law imposing a 24-hour waiting period before women could get abortions in June 2020.

Lawyers for Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit to temporarily block the law in June 2020, which it eventually was, a day before it was set to become law.

In June 2021, a judge struck down the law, citing the 2018 decision. Judge Mitchell Turner ruled Monday that because legislators passed the law last year as an amendment to an unrelated bill, it violated the Iowa Constitution's single-subject rule, which requires amendments and bills to relate to one another naturally.

In 2018, the Iowa Supreme Court struck down a 72-hour waiting period for an abortion. The court ruled the law violated the Iowa Constitution, siding with a lawsuit filed by Planned Parenthood and the ACLU.

Four of the seven justices who were in the majority of that 2018 decision are no longer on the court, and all four of their replacements have been appointed by Governor Reynolds.

Reynolds and the state appealed the decision, and the case is now before the Iowa Supreme Court.

" the previous decision from the Iowa Supreme Court illegitimately compromised the ability of state legislators to protect the lives of its most vulnerable citizens," Alliance Defending Freedom Legal Counsel Elissa Graves said in a statement. "It also failed to empower women with the time and information they need before making a life-altering decision."

The six dozen state lawmakers and conservative groups are asking the supreme court to overturn its 2018 decision.

"[the court] grossly overstepped its authority by forbidding the legislature from enacting reasonable abortion regulations that are supported by the people of Iowa and the U.S. Supreme Court," Alliance Defending Freedom Legal Counsel Elissa Graves said in a statement. "Nothing in the Iowa Constitution’s text, structure, history, or tradition suggests that abortion is a fundamental right; therefore, the court must act upon its duty to overturn ‘clearly erroneous’ precedent.”

Sally Frank, a law professor at Drake University, said it is not uncommon for a court to overturn a past ruling, but reversing one this recent would be unusual.

"Usually they're significantly older, and things have changed, we've learned more things circumstances are different," Frank said. "If you overturn just two years later, it gives an appearance that it's just because the composition of the court is different and that's highly problematic."

The Iowa Supreme Court has not scheduled a date to hear oral arguments on the case.

On Wednesday night, the United States Supreme Court allowed a new Texas law banning most abortions in the state to take effect.

The Texas law prohibits abortions once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity, usually around six weeks and before most women know they're pregnant.

Jamie Burch Elliott, director of public affairs for Planned Parenthood Advocates of Iowa, said the law is the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.

"What this drives is a likelihood of forced pregnancy in Iowa," Burch Elliot said. "In the next several years, we could be a state that no longer has an option for a safe and legal abortion."

Pro-life advocates call the Texas law a landmark and roadmap for states everywhere. Pro-choice advocates believe it is only a matter of time until other states pass similar restrictions.

"You see, states like Texas, try out these laws, and they are upheld in the courts," Burch Elliot said. "Then other states such as Iowa will try them out."

The law also allows citizens to sue anyone who helps a woman obtain an abortion.

"It is not only destroying women's rights, but it's going to destroy the courts," Frank said.

Frank said the law could invite frivolous lawsuits since you do not have to show personal injury.

"It is anyone who helped them, the Uber driver and the Lyft driver, the taxi driver, the hotel that put them up for the night with no knowledge. It is anybody who even encouraged them," Frank said. "We're just telling the public to go enforce the law, sue anybody, and you could $10,000 in damages."

In 2019, a district court judge ruled another piece of legislation, Iowa's fetal heartbeat law, unconstitutional. The law would have banned abortions once a heartbeat is detected, which can occur as early as six weeks.

Earlier this year, the Iowa legislature advanced a constitutional amendment that would make it clear the state does not recognize or grant the right to an abortion. The measure would need to pass with the exact same language in the 2023 or 2024 legislative sessions before it could appear on a ballot before voters in the 2024 general election.

"We're looking at a future where Iowans will be forced into a pregnancy that they had no intention of experiencing," Burch Elliot said.