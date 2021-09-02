Russia urges Apple and Google to remove Navalny’s app

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s state communications watchdog has warned Apple and Google that they could face fines if they fail to remove an app created by allies of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny from their stores. The agency, Roskomnadzor, warned Apple and Google Thursday that their failure to remove Navalny’s app could be interpreted as interference in Russian elections. Navalny’s app promotes his Smart Voting strategy — a project designed to support candidates who are most likely to defeat those from the Kremlin’s main United Russia party. Russian opposition supporters, independent media and human rights activists have face increased government pressure in the run-up to the Sept. 19 parliamentary election.