Local pharmacist running for Waterloo City Council At-Large

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Rob Nichols, a local pharmacist at Greenwood Pharmacy has thrown his name into the ring for the At-Large Waterloo City Council race.

Nichols, an Ottumwa native and 2011 graduate of Wartburg College, submitted his nomination paperwork Thursday. He received his Doctorate of Pharmacy degree from the University of Iowa.

“The support I’ve received from people in Waterloo has been tremendous," Nichols said. "But, we’re just getting started and I’m looking forward to connecting with more people to learn about their hopes and ideas for Waterloo.”

According to his website, his priorities are public safety, career development and homeownership. Nichols wants to build up the relationship between law enforcement and the public through increased positive community engagement. He also wants to maintain Waterloo Fire Rescue's status as one of the elite departments in the state and secure sustainable mental health resources for crisis intervention and prevention.

Nichols says he plans to build up entrepreneurs and small businesses and give youth a head start in preparing for a career or higher education. In regards to homeownership, he wants to transform neighborhoods by creating homeownership opportunities through leveraging home buyer educations programs that will suit people up for success in home ownership obligations and build generational wealth.

You can read more about Nichols and his campaign on his website or Facebook page.

Nichols joins Dennis Halverson in the race for the At-Large seat currently held by Sharon Juon.