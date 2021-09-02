Linn County mayors react to U.S. Census results showing cities are shrinking

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Walford and Alburnett are just two of the cities in Linn and Benton Counties whose Census numbers are a little surprising. The 2020 Census results indicate the population of Walford decreased by 97 and that Alburnett grew by only 2.

Mayors of both cities say that doesn't accurately reflect their cities.

The City of Walford spreads over Linn and Benton counties. Its mayor, Bill Voss says it's the kind of small town where neighbors know each other and wave as you pass by.

"I don't believe it's right for the simple fact that we don't have an empty house in town. We don't have an empty apartment in town. Everything is sold as soon as it goes on the market. I don't understand why it's down by 97 people," Voss said.

In the northern part of Linn County, Alburnett has grown since the last census. There's a new fire station, 20 new homes and 20 acres of land behind those homes that are already plotted for development. But, the U.S. Census data doesn't reflect that.

Bethany Sarazin is the mayor of the city of Alburnett.

"Those numbers are only as good as the number of people that are able to respond to the survey. And given 2020's situation, they weren't able to do, the Census Bureau wasn't able to do a lot of the door-to-door and the campaigning that they normally do. And so, it's just a response rate issue at this point," Sarazin said.

Like Voss, Sarazin says when a house goes on the market in Alburnett, it sells within a few days by word of mouth. The city is enhancing its comprehensive plan to examine its infrastructure to ensure it can support growth as they add developments.

Both mayors say they didn't see any Census workers -- or have any knowledge of them -- canvassing their cities.

While they say the Census numbers won't affect their tax base significantly, they say it doesn't accurately represent the populations or the growth in their communities.

While several cities in Linn County saw shrinking populations, North Liberty in Johnson County had the fastest growing population in Iowa between 2010 and 2020.