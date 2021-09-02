Linn Co. Treasurer’s Office reopening Friday following COVID-19 related absences

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Linn County Treasurer’s Office will reopen to the public at 7:30 a.m. Friday following a brief closure due to a COVID-19-related staffing shortage.

The Treasurer's Office closed to walk-in customers on Tuesday. Residents are encouraged to continue to conduct business online, by drop box, mail, or phone when possible to avoid waiting in line at the office.

A white drop box is available outside the Public Service Center located at 935 2nd Ave. SW for anyone who needs to drop off payments, vehicle registration renewals, or other paperwork. Vehicle registration renewals and property taxes can be paid online by clicking here.

Residents can check the average current wait time at the Treasurer’s Office by clicking here.