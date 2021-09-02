Kerns Homesgrown ends harvest early after recent storms damage produce crops

OELWEIN, Iowa (KWWL) - Known for their fresh sweet corn and green beans, storm damage caused Kerns Homegrown to end its season early this year.

With recent storms having a combination of powerful winds and hail, the storm destroyed around 100,000 pounds of green beans and 35,000 dozens of sweet corn. Kerns Homegrown owner Blake Kerns said it was discouraging to see his crop's outcome.

“It was frustrating. We still had close to 50% of our green beans left to harvest and 25% of our sweet corn," Kerns said.

Wanting to harvest their fresh produce into October, Kerns, and director of operations, Mark Thompson, walked the entire 110 acres of their produce crops. Both said they were hoping to find anything that was salvageable.

"24 hours earlier we were picking close to 5,000 ears an hour, just great quality corn," Thompson said, "to see it completely laying down, it took your breath away."

“For the first time in my life, I saw hail damage inside the actual mature ears of sweet corn," Kerns said, "it actually ruptured the husk."





Photos of Kerns damaged sweet corn and green beans after the storm.

After realizing nothing could be done, Kerns and Thompson were left no choice but to end their harvest early this year. Kerns said Kerns Homegrown has never made this decision before.

“In 21 years doing this, I've never had to just kind of abandon that many crops," it's a loss of probably around $250,000 worth of revenue, definitely a tough one to take."

Kerns Homegrown also produces grain, like field corn and soybeans. However, those crops are protected by insurance. Kerns explained fresh produce is not protected by insurance because they spoil quickly and insurance cannot help salvage those crops.

Having to work through months of drought conditions, Kerns said they were actually able to produce good crops this year. However, now seeing his crops surrendered to the storms, he said it's a tough one to swallow.

"That's what's so frustrating. Like I said, we deal with down corn every year, it's just part of the job, but to have it actually damage product like this is what's depressing," Kerns said.

Kerns was able to find some green beans that didn't yield yet and will be able to harvest those into October. Although disheartened by this season, both Kerns and Thompson said they will keep moving forward and will think about how much fresh produce they'll want to plant next year.