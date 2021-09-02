Hy-Vee holding vaccine clinics ahead of Hawkeye, Cyclone football home openers

(KWWL) -- In partnership with the University of Iowa and Iowa State University, Hy-Vee will host COVID-19 and flu vaccinations clinics ahead ahead of the Hawkeye and Cyclone football home openers.

The walk-up clinic in Iowa City will be held from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the West Campus Transportation Center building located near the northwest corner of Kinnick Stadium across from Gate H. Hy-Vee Pharmacy team members will be at the "Hy-Vee Healthy You Mobile."

The Hawkeyes are taking on the Indiana Hoosiers with kickoff set for 2:30 p.m.

The walk-up clinic in Ames will be held from 10 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. on the south side of Stephens Auditorium off of Center Drive. Hy-Vee Pharmacy team members will be at the "Hy-Vee Healthy You Mobile."

The Cyclones are taking on the UNI Panthers with kickoff set for 3:30 p.m.

No appointment is necessary for either vaccine. Each COVID-19 vaccine recipient must stay in the observation area for 15 minutes after they receive their vaccine.

It's recommended you bring your COVID-19 vaccination card with you to show when you received your last COVID-19 vaccine dose and which manufacturer you received. You should also bring your insurance card (if you have insurance) and Medicare Part B red, white and blue card (if you're a Medicare recipient); and photo ID. Masks are required. You can still be vaccinated even if you don't have insurance.

Individuals will have the option to receive the Johnson & Johnson, Moderna or Pfizer vaccine. The Pfizer vaccine is available to anyone 12 years and older. It requires two doses that should be administered at least 21 days apart. The Moderna vaccine is available to anyone 18 years and older. It requires two doses that should be administered at least 28 days apart. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is available to anyone 18 years and older, and requires a single-dose. Minors must have parental/guardian consent to be vaccinated. Anyone who receives their first dose at these clinics can get their second dose at any Hy-Vee Pharmacy location.

Free COVID-19 booster shots will also be available for moderately to severely immunosuppressed individuals who are eligible for a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Booster shots should only be administered to immunocompromised individuals at least 28 days after their second dose. It's strongly recommended you receive the same vaccine manufacturer as your previous doses.

The following individuals are considered moderately to severely immunosuppressed, according to the CDC:

Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood.

Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system.

Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system.

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome).

Advanced or untreated HIV infection.

Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response.

You must self-attest that you are severely to moderately immunocompromised, but do not have to show proof of your condition.

Individuals who complete their COVID-19 vaccination with Hy-Vee through November 1 can receive a $10 Hy-Vee gift card. Each patient who receives a flu vaccine with Hy-Vee Pharmacy can earn a 20-cent Hy-Vee Fuel Saver.