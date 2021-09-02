Gov. Reynolds updates on COVID-19 in Iowa, state’s reporting adjusts as cases rise

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) - Governor Kim Reynolds held a news conference Thursday, providing an overview of where the state stands in the response to COVID-19.

“It’s important to understand that COVID isn’t going away," Governor Reynolds said.

Governor Reynolds addressed the increase in cases in the state, as well as nationwide, with 99% of new cases in Iowa a result of the Delta variant.

524 Iowans are hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Thursday morning, with 79% of those patients being unvaccinated. 90% of patients admitted in the ICU are unvaccinated.

Reynolds urged the public to take advantage of the vaccine to help keep people out of the hospitals. She stated hospital beds are filling up due to an increase in cases, but also a shortage of hospital workers, and Iowans who get vaccinated will help keep beds available for people who need it.

“We want to do our part to ensure that Iowan who needs care under any circumstances can get it, and getting vaccinated is the most effective tool that we have in making that happen," Reynolds said.

Another key topic addressed in Thursday's news conference was updates coming to the Iowa coronavirus information website.

“We know that as the virus evolves and we see states struggling with high case counts in the south and as we hit another milestone in our response, it’s time to make another shift," Iowa Department of Public Health Kelly Garcia said, "There is a clear interest we’re hearing from Iowans to know and understand more, and so we’re adjusting our public reporting.”

The website will now be providing updates three times a week, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday starting September 3, moving away from the one-time weekly reporting the department switched to back in July.

The site will also showcase hospitalization data, highlighting the percentages of those who are vaccinated versus those who are not.

Director Garcia also mentioned schools have been reporting cases to the state, however, some districts are choosing not to report any new cases that arise within the buildings.

Governor Reynolds reiterated the legislation signed making mask mandates in schools illegal. She says Iowans have the capability to choose what is best for themselves, and their children, and make informed decisions based on their wants and needs.

“I believe the government's role in a public health crisis is to provide the public reliable information so that they can make their own informed decisions," Governor Reynolds said.

