FRYfest happening Friday in Iowa City ahead of first Hawkeye game

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Though Hayden Fry is no longer with us, fans are invited to celebrate all things Hawkeye on Friday and take part in a variety of activities during the 2021 FRYfest.

This year's fest comes after it was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will be the first one since Hayden Fry died in December of 2019.

This year's FRYfest will be called "Celebrating the Legends" in honor of the legendary coach. It will be held at the Iowa River Landing in Coralville.

The fest will include activities such as a tradeshow, kids zone, pep rally, block party, concert, and even an autograph session with the national champion Hawkeye wrestlers at 11 a.m. Friday.

The fest is an annual tradition that happens before the first Hawkeye football game of the season. Iowa will face off against Indiana for their season opener on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Kinnick Stadium.

More information on the 2021 FRYfest here.