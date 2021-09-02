“Celebrating the Legends”: FRYfest celebrates Hawkeyes and Coach Fry ahead of first football game

Coralville, Iowa (KWWL) -- Though Hayden Fry is no longer with us, fans are out celebrating all things Hawkeye on Friday and taking part in a variety of activities during the 2021 FRYfest.

This year's fest comes after it was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and was the first one since Hayden Fry died in December of 2019.

This year's FRYfest is called "Celebrating the Legends" in honor of the legendary coach and is being held at the Iowa River Landing in Coralville. People remembered him by sharing some of their favorite stories.

"My brother saw him out in the parking lot and asked, 'Can I take a picture of you?' And Coach Fry said, 'I might break your camera,'" Hawkeye collector Richard Yohn said.

Yohn, who lives in Marshalltown, was at the tradeshow displaying his Hawkeye game pins collection. He has a pin for every bowl game and every homecoming since 1981.

Hawkeye great Marv Cook, who played for Coach Fry, also shared stories of him on stage at the event.

Some of the outdoor activities had to be canceled due to the rain, but Iowa wrestling legend Dan Gable did a book signing and the Hawkeye wrestling team did an autograph signing with their national championship trophy.

The fest is an annual tradition that happens before the first Hawkeye football game of the season. Iowa will face off against Indiana for their season opener on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Kinnick Stadium.

