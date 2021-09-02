Former UNI graduate from Louisiana is waiting out Hurricane Ida in the Cedar Valley

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - A former University of Northern Iowa graduate student decided to come back to the Cedar Valley and wait out Hurricane Ida.

Louisiana resident Jonell Pedescleaux started her long drive to Waterloo Saturday, before the storm, and has been staying in the Mariott in downtown Waterloo. She left her hometown in Louisiana to beat the storm's destruction, and meet up with old friends from Iowa.

“I had somewhere to go, you know? And friends to be around. At a time like this, friends and family are very important," Jonell Pedescleaux said.

She was a student at UNI when Hurricane Katrina hit in 2005, recalling her family members losing nearly everything from that storm.

After leaving Iowa, she moved to Florida, where she lived through a hurricane herself.

"That experience just told me, 'That’s it. Whenever there’s a hurricane I have to get out. I’m never sitting through that again,'" Pedescleaux said, "So I said 'you know what? I’m going north. Next time there’s a hurricane I’m definitely going north,' so I came back to Waterloo."

She packed her truck after spending an hour gathering her most important items, expecting to lose everything she left behind in Louisiana. Fortunately, she got in touch with a neighbor who said her apartment did not sustain much damage.

The power is expected to be out in Louisiana for up to a month, so Pedescleaux is ready to stay in Waterloo for about another week.

"We have a lot of people in Louisiana that lost everything, so if you can help, you know, help. We really need it down there. We really do," she said.

The former UNI graduate student will be using her temporary home, that is the hotel room, for about another week. Pedescleaux plans to go to South Carolina next, where she will meet up with her brother until the situation in Louisiana betters.