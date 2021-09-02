Former presidential candidate Sen. Marco Rubio and Rep. Hinson speak out on Afghanistan

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Former republican presidential candidate Senator Marco Rubio of Florida returned to Iowa and spoke at a fundraiser in Cedar Rapids Wednesday. The fundraiser was to support Congresswoman Ashley Hinson.

Rubio sits on the Foreign Relations Committee and vice chairs the Committee on Intelligence. During his Iowa trip he spoke out about the Biden administration's withdrawal from Afghanistan, the Americans who were left behind and what he and his political colleagues are planning in response.

On August 17th, the Biden Administration said there were 15,000 Americans left in Afghanistan. The administration said at that time that more than 5,000 had been evacuated prior to the August 31st deadline. Six days ago the State Department said there were 1,000 Americans still left in Afghanistan.

Rubio and the Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, U.S. Senator Bob Menendez, a democrat from New Jersey, are pushing to hold hearings on how the administration handled the U.S. pullout.

"We will be having oversight hearings and I've talked with the chairman about that. He's already announced that publicly and I anticipate the same on Foreign Relations that I'm a member of," said Rubio. "The chairman there, Bob Menendez, has said we're going to have hearings. So, that's going to happen. Not just hearings, but the real work of getting to the nuts and bolts of how these decisions were made -- at least in the Senate. I know how these two committee are going to push hard and move forward on that.

When asked if he would push for officials in the administration to be fired if they find neglect or malfeasance in the Afghanistan withdrawal, Rubio answered,

"On the area that I'm the vice chairman on Intelligence, if we find somebody in the intelligence community gave bad advice or didn't do their job, they should be removed. They should be fired, especially if they're Senate-confirmed kind of people," Rubio said. Fellow republican Hinson agreed.

"Just this week, Leader McCarthy called back our veterans and our ranking members on the committees of jurisdiction here to try to ask questions, force Nancy Pelosi to bring to the floor a bill that would actually ask for some accountability from the administration. They wouldn't even recognize our member on the floor to bring that to a vote for some accountability from the administration."

That House member was Republican Congressman Mike Gallagher from Wisconsin. Gallagher is also a Marine veteran who deployed twice to Iraq. He joined a group of House Republicans in requesting the bill be passed by Unanimous Consent.

The bill would have required the Biden Administration to submit to Congress a plan to evacuate American citizens and other provisions for an accounting of abandoned military equipment, oversight of agreements between the Biden Administration and the Taliban, prohibition of support to the Taliban and establishing a sense of Congress regarding non-recognition of the Taliban as the government of Afghanistan.

Last month, Hinson sent a letter to the president and U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas asking about the release of undocumented immigrants into the U.S. without a Notice to Appear (NTA) in court. She says the situation in Afghanistan exacerbates the problem.

Four Embassies remain open in Afghanistan to Iran, China, Russia and Pakistan.

"I think that list of Embassies that are open tells a complete story of who will align themselves with the new Taliban government in Afghanistan. It's going to be terrorists. It's going to be adversaries to the United States. We're already seeing those relationships play out with China trying to threaten Taiwan. They're using this as a wedge point and a pressure point to try to rally against the United States," Hinson said, "These are people who we know have been taking advantage of the United States, terrorists in Iran who want to kill our people so I think this automatically sets the wrong tone on the global stage."