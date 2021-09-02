Flood Warning issued September 2 at 9:54AM CDT until September 6 at 9:00AM CDT by NWS Quad Cities IA IL

The Flood Warning continues for

the Wapsipinicon River near Anamosa Shaw Rd.

* From late tonight to late Monday morning.

* At 9:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 10.3 feet.

* Flood stage is 14.5 feet.

* Moderate flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage just

after midnight tonight to a crest of 18.6 feet early Saturday

morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday afternoon.

* Impact…At 18.3 feet, Buffalo Road is closed west of Anamosa.

* Impact…At 18.8 feet, Landis Road is closed.