Flood Warning issued September 2 at 9:54AM CDT until September 6 at 9:00AM CDT by NWS Quad Cities IA IL

Flood Warning issued September 2 at 9:54AM CDT until September 6 at 9:00AM CDT by NWS Quad Cities IA ILUpdated
The Flood Warning continues for
the Wapsipinicon River near Anamosa Shaw Rd.
* From late tonight to late Monday morning.
* At 9:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 10.3 feet.
* Flood stage is 14.5 feet.
* Moderate flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage just
after midnight tonight to a crest of 18.6 feet early Saturday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday afternoon.
* Impact…At 18.3 feet, Buffalo Road is closed west of Anamosa.
* Impact…At 18.8 feet, Landis Road is closed.