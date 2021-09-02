On this day in weather history, the earliest known photo of lightning was captured. The date was September 2, 1882. It was captured by William Jennings. In the years following he was able to capture a few more lightning strikes on camera. Click here to learn a little more about Mr. Jennings.

In 1929, the Franklin Institute of the State of Pennsylvania, investigated to see if this was the earliest photo of lightning. End result is yes and you can read their report. It is a very interesting read. Click here. This report also shows some of the other photos of lightning he was able to capture. Here is a snippet of the report.